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Covid Testing Is Fraudulent & Unscientific. ZERO Proof Tests Are Legit. Insider Whistleblowers
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76 views • August 01, 2021
Covid Testing Is Fraudulent & Unscientific. ZERO Proof Tests Are Legit. Insider Whistleblowers
CASEdemic based on fraudelent tests - the Lab Scientists say, that Covid 19 hasn’t even been isolated, and there are no samples of Covid 19 to compare it with.
source:
Mike Adams
CASEdemic based on fraudelent tests - the Lab Scientists say, that Covid 19 hasn’t even been isolated, and there are no samples of Covid 19 to compare it with.
source:
Mike Adams
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