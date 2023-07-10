https://gettr.com/post/p2lbmyq4597

07.03 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

In Guo Wengui's case, we are not the victims. We are the beneficiaries and his supporters. Our money has always been with the government and not with Guo Wengui.

在郭文贵的案件中，我们不是受害者，我们是受益者，是他的支持者。我们的钱一直都在政府那里，并不在郭文贵那里。

