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A FEW QUICK STORIES: BILL GATES, CHINA, HUNTER BIDEN & METABIOTA [@heliowave]
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85 views • March 29, 2022
A FEW QUICK STORIES: BILL GATES, CHINA, HUNTER BIDEN & METABIOTA [@heliowave]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5H8K3UImjuLU/
For this one, we are talking about Bill Gates, China, & the Metabiota story.
This is kind of a little experiment. I am trying to see if I put out 3 videos this week & the only way to approach this...is to do it. The next topics are interesting & then we will get into some occult stuff later on in the week. This will go on into next week.
So, lets see what happens.
If you like the content, like, comment, and subscribe.
[email protected]
www.heliowaveproductions.com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5H8K3UImjuLU/
For this one, we are talking about Bill Gates, China, & the Metabiota story.
This is kind of a little experiment. I am trying to see if I put out 3 videos this week & the only way to approach this...is to do it. The next topics are interesting & then we will get into some occult stuff later on in the week. This will go on into next week.
So, lets see what happens.
If you like the content, like, comment, and subscribe.
[email protected]
www.heliowaveproductions.com
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