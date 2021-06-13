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How Easy Is It To Hack Into a Voting Machine? - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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20 views • June 13, 2021
Democrats talking about how easy it is to hack voting machines leading up to the 2020 election.
Democrats also know that forensic audits are the only way to know if the 2020 election was legitimate.
Why do you think they are working so hard against forensic audits and transparency❓
Democrats also know that forensic audits are the only way to know if the 2020 election was legitimate.
Why do you think they are working so hard against forensic audits and transparency❓
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