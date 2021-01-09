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Christian Liberty & Life In The Local Church - Ep. 5 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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13 views • January 09, 2021
How ought Christian liberty operate within the realm of the local church? Have local churches responded correctly during the Coronavirus pandemic? Does Romans 13 apply to individuals or corporate bodies? We answer these questions and more in Episode 5 of The Smiths of Liberty.
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