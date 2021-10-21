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POLICE DOG TURNS AGAINST TYRANNICAL COPS
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336 views • October 21, 2021
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http://short.katflys.com/d/9vD3
Researching and sharing for our freedom.
Please share this information. Thank you for watching!
Support my work:
Bitcoin: 38zzZH31xf3S8LSmjuWpjDR4eHgQa8aNpt
ETH: 0xeA5B9999CC73B6f6370fD66ac52ca53A37609fb9
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