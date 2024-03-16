GRAMMATICAL DECEPTION Pt 2

Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/grammatical-deception/ We are learning about DOG LATIN. The language that enslaves us in the Beast System. Just look at your mortgage statement, your DL#, SS#, CC bills. Your name is in ALL CAPS. That is DOG LATIN. You are a slave, a corporation, a debtor. Recognized in the house of the 'dead'.
Part 2 of 4 Please subscribe and like so I can load more secrets and mysteries for you.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.