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"The Kingdom of God" Part 6
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10 views • February 13, 2022
The Kingdom Parables have a double meaning. Only Disciples of Jesus Christ can decode their hidden meaning with the help of the Holy Spirit. This message answers three important questions: Why did Jesus have to leave and then return to establish the Kingdom? What should Christians do while we wait for him to return? And what is a popular strategy from Satan's playbook used against the Kingdom?
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