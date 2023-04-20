Create New Account
Top Whistleblower Dr. Rima Laibow Warns Globalists Preparing New Bio Attack / Learn the Secret History of UN Agenda 21 / 2030 & COV-ID
Dr. Rima Laibow of https://preventgenocide2030.org/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the secret history of COVID, Agenda 21 / 2030 and expose the true globalists behind the bio attack to destroy the Creator's Creation of Life on Earth, including humanity.

🎥 Watch: Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura S1 E05 Secret Societies (2009)

https://rumble.com/v2amvzy-conspiracy-theory-with-jesse-ventura-s1-e05-secret-societies-2009.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=12

