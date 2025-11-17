Recording Bishop Bartosic’s Catholic Men’s Mass

This channel mostly shares short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net





Read the text for the homily on our blog: https://cmcsmen.tumblr.com/post/800568470828974080/recording-of-bishop-bartosics-catholic-mens-mass





Optional Memorial of Saint Albert the Great, Bishop and Doctor of the Church.





Jesus said to the crowds:

"The Kingdom of heaven is like a net thrown into the sea,

which collects fish of every kind.

When it is full they haul it ashore

and sit down to put what is good into buckets.

What is bad they throw away.

Thus it will be at the end of the age.

The angels will go out and separate the wicked from the righteous

and throw them into the fiery furnace,

where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth.

Do you understand all these things?"

They answered, "Yes."

And he replied,

"Then every scribe who has been instructed in the Kingdom of heaven

is like the head of a household who brings from his storeroom

both the new and the old."







