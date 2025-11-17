BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Recording Bishop Bartosic’s Catholic Men’s Mass
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
10 followers
3 views • 2 days ago

This channel mostly shares short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director -  'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net 


Read the text for the homily on our blog: https://cmcsmen.tumblr.com/post/800568470828974080/recording-of-bishop-bartosics-catholic-mens-mass


Optional Memorial of Saint Albert the Great, Bishop and Doctor of the Church.


Jesus said to the crowds:
"The Kingdom of heaven is like a net thrown into the sea,
which collects fish of every kind.
When it is full they haul it ashore
and sit down to put what is good into buckets.
What is bad they throw away.
Thus it will be at the end of the age.  
The angels will go out and separate the wicked from the righteous
and throw them into the fiery furnace,
where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth.
Do you understand all these things?"
They answered, "Yes."
And he replied,
"Then every scribe who has been instructed in the Kingdom of heaven
is like the head of a household who brings from his storeroom
both the new and the old."



