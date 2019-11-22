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Dr. Tom Bearden: Interview on H3O / HRx / Scalar Wave Technology 1/8
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232 views • November 22, 2019
Dr. Tom Bearden is interviewed by Greg Caton (Nov., 2002) at Bearden's home in Huntsville, Alabama concerning the properties of H3O / HRx (products carried by Alpha Omega Labs) and the brave new world of applied scalar wave technology. Out of the theories discussed in this interview, AO Labs went on to produce its own manufacturing plant in Ecuador, making these solutions with additional functional properties not found in the extant literature (2009).
For more information about H3O, its anti-aging and wound healing properties, and the direction that further research in South America is taking, see:
http://www.altcancer.com/h3o.htm
For more information about H3O, its anti-aging and wound healing properties, and the direction that further research in South America is taking, see:
http://www.altcancer.com/h3o.htm
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