UN's former asst secretary-general for Human Rights - to BBC - that Israel's Killing of at Least 20,000 Women and Children - is Probably the Highest Military Kill Rate, since the Rwandan Genocide
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Andrew Gilmour, UN's former assistant secretary-general for human rights, said on BBC's Newsnight that Israel's killing of at least 20,000 women and children is probably the highest military kill rate since the Rwandan genocide, adding that the casualties point to collective punishment.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

