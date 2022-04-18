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"US Dollar Being Devalued For A New Digital Currency Controlled By Government"
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266 views • April 18, 2022
In 2022 the U.S. dollar is continuing to be devalued. The dollar has depreciated by six-fold over the last 50 years. In 1972 the value of one dollar was $1. But in the 2021 $1 had shrunk by 85% to being worth $0.15. Could the dollar be devalued enough to not be world's "reserve currency?" Several financial experts say yes. This may be why the U.S. government and Federal Reserve are investigating the use of a new digital dollar currency, with the dollar being phased out and creating a cashless society. The government would then control your bank accounts, withdrawing and depositing as they see fit. If adopted, the digital currency could be combined with a social credit score system to reward and punish citizens based on their acceptance and cooperation with the new money and other behavioral factors.
Keywords
food shortagesmark of the beastcashless societygovernment debtsocial credit score systemdollar devaluationsupply chain shortagesthe devaluation of the dollarcost of energyrising food priceseconomic problems coming to uswages not keeping upinflation spiralinghyer-inflationthe dollar may not continue as the worlds reserve currencythe erosion of the us dollarnew digital dollar currencyfeds to control all citizens bank accountspossible food riotsuniversal basic income checkscitizens reward or punished for their views and behaviors
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