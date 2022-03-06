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Nazi manifestations in Ukraine
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153 views • March 06, 2022
Telegram - INVACCINABLE. | ”Just a reminder of what was happening in Ukraine before Russia entered the country. But no one in the West ever cared.” | "Juste un rappel de ce qui se passait en Ukraine avant l'entree de la Russie. Mais personne en Occident ne s'en souciait alors."
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