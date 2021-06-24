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Basic FEAR Tactics Exposed: There is more Truth in Their Comedy Than in Their News [23.06.2021]
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40 views • June 24, 2021
Scare Tactics: Ways of achieving a particular result by frightening people so much that they do what you want them to do:
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/scare-tactics
FEAR Tactics, Fearmongering or scaremongering is a form of manipulation which causes fear by using exaggerated rumors of impending danger.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fearmongering
4,424 viewsjun 23, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
75.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cl4QVyS5yVY
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/scare-tactics
FEAR Tactics, Fearmongering or scaremongering is a form of manipulation which causes fear by using exaggerated rumors of impending danger.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fearmongering
4,424 viewsjun 23, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
75.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/cl4QVyS5yVY
Keywords
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