Key to Strait of Hormuz is in Iranian capable hands!

Despite US claims of Strait of Hormuz blockade, Chinese oil tanker "Rich Starry" sailed through the Strait on Tuesday. Chinese vessels continue to enter and exit Strait of Hormuz, warning the US of the consequences of recklessness regarding Chinese interests in the strait. China said, "We have a trade and energy agreement with Iran, which we will honor and abide by. We expect others to realize that meddling in China's affairs will not yield results." Trump on Sunday threatened to block Strait of Hormuz, angered that US ambitions on Iran failed without a deal during talks in Pakistan. In a statement, US Central Command ordered a blockade of maritime traffic entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, including those in Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday April 13.

The first test of Trump's blockade may already be underway. An oil tanker, chartered by the Comoros Islands to transport oil and chemicals and subject to US sanctions in 2025 for carrying Iranian oil, has become the first to defy the American blockade and exit Strait of Hormuz. Tracking data shows that around 15 to 20 vessels have passed through Strait of Hormuz in the past 36 hours, using a new maritime corridor established by Iran and with IRGC permission after paying a toll. Most of the vessels are Chinese, Pakistani, Russian, or Iranian, entering and exiting under the blockade, which appears to be in effect on paper. The Revolutionary Guard Corps released a video clip on Monday showing drone surveillance of Strait of Hormuz and stating that all shipping traffic in the strait is under the full control of its armed forces. IRGC warned that any wrong move would plunge the enemy into a deadly maelstrom in the strait.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, Spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Command Headquarters, made the statement as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) threatened to impose a blockade. IRGC views defending national sovereignty in its territorial waters as a "natural and legitimate obligation." Enemy-affiliated vessels will not be allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, while other vessels will be allowed to transit if they comply with Iranian regulations. The spokesman said the US blockade of maritime movement is "illegal" and constitutes an act of "piracy." At the same time, Ali Akbar Velayati, an Adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader, said, "The keys to Strait of Hormuz are in Iranian capable hands!"

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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