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Why are People all Over the World Destroying 5g Smart-Grid Infrastructure?
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455 views • June 01, 2022
Why are People all Over the World Destroying 5g Smart-Grid Infrastructure
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c83ibIoB0lww/
(Shane Original Compilation)
5g Playlist
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-best-and-most-comprehensive-video-on-5g-no-5g-chips-exist-in-any-phones-5g-towers-contain-a-co_lyFTnKQhYRbjURL.html/list/Q47SB1YG7KhlXzd
https://justpaste.it/Nature_of_5G
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
Sources/Videos Used:
____________
How 5g relates to Covid19
https://www.roxytube.com/v/eDl5XR
No 5g Chips in Phone, COVID chip in 5g Towers
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K9emyL
TELECOM WORKERS DESTROY CELL TOWERS TO WARN THE PUBLIC OF THE DANGERS OF 5G! May 26th, 2020.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kuxCLObojoNk/
THE BEST and most comprehensive video on 5g
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K9emyL
Spacebusters Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah
SpaceBusters Part 3 Electric Virology
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K7LRqf
Indians setting fires to 5G towers 27 Feb 2022 https://brandnewtube.com/v/LDaiPa
5g Towers are the real cause of the Marburg Virus
https://www.roxytube.com/v/r5d1fq
COVID OUTBREAKS CENTERED AROUND 5G TOWER LOCATIONS February 5th, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/agEOqdyUg6hU/
5G Tower - Effect On Life Weird Looking Trees Right Next to a Tower
https://www.roxytube.com/v/jCYOVn
BIRDS ATTACK 5G TOWER May 10, 2020
https://youtu.be/cqUgtHtNrvY
No Amount of Evidence (will ever persuade an idiot) - Conspiracy Music Guru https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKYN3-GB7y0&;ab_channel=ConspiracyMusicGuru
Resources/Articles:
______
John Patterson from Australia stole a military tank, and then proceeded to destroy 5G towers to stop high levels of radiation exposure
https://spoonfeedz.com/article/australian-man-steals-a-tank-to-destroy-5g-towers https://youtu.be/wXjDA-w43hY
Theories linking new 5G mobile networks and the coronavirus pandemic are fueling arson attacks on cell towers in Europe
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/conspiracy-theorists-burn-5g-towers-claiming-link-virus-70258811
Resources on 5G and Health:
Facts On 5G: What You Need To Know About 5G Wireless And “Small” Cells
https://ehtrust.org/key-issues/cell-phoneswireless/5g-internet-everything/20-quick-facts-what-you-need-to-know-about-5g-wireless-and-small-cells/
Resources to Take Action on 5G
http://ehtrust.org/resources-to-take-action-on-us-5g-streamlining-bills/
Scientific Evidence
EHTrust: Scientific Research on 5G, Small Cells and Health
https://ehtrust.org/scientific-research-on-5g-and-health/
Dr. Martin Pall’s free e-book: “5G: Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field (EMF)
https://takebackyourpower.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/5g-emf-hazards-dr-martin-l.-pall-eu-emf2018-6-11us3.pdf
Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them” (PDF, 90 pages)
Dr. Joel Moskowitz: “5G Wireless Technology: Cutting Through the Hype“
https://www.saferemr.com/2017/11/5g-wireless-technology-cutting-through.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c83ibIoB0lww/
(Shane Original Compilation)
5g Playlist
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-best-and-most-comprehensive-video-on-5g-no-5g-chips-exist-in-any-phones-5g-towers-contain-a-co_lyFTnKQhYRbjURL.html/list/Q47SB1YG7KhlXzd
https://justpaste.it/Nature_of_5G
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
Sources/Videos Used:
____________
How 5g relates to Covid19
https://www.roxytube.com/v/eDl5XR
No 5g Chips in Phone, COVID chip in 5g Towers
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K9emyL
TELECOM WORKERS DESTROY CELL TOWERS TO WARN THE PUBLIC OF THE DANGERS OF 5G! May 26th, 2020.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kuxCLObojoNk/
THE BEST and most comprehensive video on 5g
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K9emyL
Spacebusters Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah
SpaceBusters Part 3 Electric Virology
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K7LRqf
Indians setting fires to 5G towers 27 Feb 2022 https://brandnewtube.com/v/LDaiPa
5g Towers are the real cause of the Marburg Virus
https://www.roxytube.com/v/r5d1fq
COVID OUTBREAKS CENTERED AROUND 5G TOWER LOCATIONS February 5th, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/agEOqdyUg6hU/
5G Tower - Effect On Life Weird Looking Trees Right Next to a Tower
https://www.roxytube.com/v/jCYOVn
BIRDS ATTACK 5G TOWER May 10, 2020
https://youtu.be/cqUgtHtNrvY
No Amount of Evidence (will ever persuade an idiot) - Conspiracy Music Guru https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKYN3-GB7y0&;ab_channel=ConspiracyMusicGuru
Resources/Articles:
______
John Patterson from Australia stole a military tank, and then proceeded to destroy 5G towers to stop high levels of radiation exposure
https://spoonfeedz.com/article/australian-man-steals-a-tank-to-destroy-5g-towers https://youtu.be/wXjDA-w43hY
Theories linking new 5G mobile networks and the coronavirus pandemic are fueling arson attacks on cell towers in Europe
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/conspiracy-theorists-burn-5g-towers-claiming-link-virus-70258811
Resources on 5G and Health:
Facts On 5G: What You Need To Know About 5G Wireless And “Small” Cells
https://ehtrust.org/key-issues/cell-phoneswireless/5g-internet-everything/20-quick-facts-what-you-need-to-know-about-5g-wireless-and-small-cells/
Resources to Take Action on 5G
http://ehtrust.org/resources-to-take-action-on-us-5g-streamlining-bills/
Scientific Evidence
EHTrust: Scientific Research on 5G, Small Cells and Health
https://ehtrust.org/scientific-research-on-5g-and-health/
Dr. Martin Pall’s free e-book: “5G: Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field (EMF)
https://takebackyourpower.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/5g-emf-hazards-dr-martin-l.-pall-eu-emf2018-6-11us3.pdf
Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them” (PDF, 90 pages)
Dr. Joel Moskowitz: “5G Wireless Technology: Cutting Through the Hype“
https://www.saferemr.com/2017/11/5g-wireless-technology-cutting-through.html
Keywords
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