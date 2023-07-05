Grossi, Director General of the 'International Atomic Energy Agency' - Again Suggests that ZELENSKY is LYING - "We did not observe any mining activity" - Rafael Grossi

"We did not observe any mining activity" - Rafael Grossi,
Director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency once again suggests that Zelensky is lying
Approximate statement:
"At the Zaporozhye NPP, as you know, we have a permanent presence and a permanent mission. I have been in contact with them today. We are aware of Zelensky's statement, but the Russian side has also made similar claims. A nuclear power plant should never be attacked under any circumstances, and it should not be used as a military base. During our latest inspections, we did not observe any mining activity, but we remain extremely vigilant. As you know, the Ukrainians are currently engaged in counterattacks. I am heading to the ZNPP as we speak. I visited the site a few weeks ago, and the fighting is very close. We cannot afford to relax. We will continue to keep you updated on the situation there."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.