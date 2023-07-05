"We did not observe any mining activity" - Rafael Grossi,

Director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency once again suggests that Zelensky is lying

Approximate statement:

"At the Zaporozhye NPP, as you know, we have a permanent presence and a permanent mission. I have been in contact with them today. We are aware of Zelensky's statement, but the Russian side has also made similar claims. A nuclear power plant should never be attacked under any circumstances, and it should not be used as a military base. During our latest inspections, we did not observe any mining activity, but we remain extremely vigilant. As you know, the Ukrainians are currently engaged in counterattacks. I am heading to the ZNPP as we speak. I visited the site a few weeks ago, and the fighting is very close. We cannot afford to relax. We will continue to keep you updated on the situation there."