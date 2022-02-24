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The Patriot Hour: When The Fake News 'Hits' You... [22.02.2022]
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101 views • February 24, 2022
Note: Another great video from Mike aká The Patriot Hour - The More You Know...!
When The Fake News Smacks You Upside The Head.
Welcome to the Global War
-------------------------
Q intel drops:
https://bit.ly/2QUTFrb (Dead)
https://qmap.pub/ (Dead)
---
Q proofs:
https://bit.ly/2FTZqPC (Dead)
https://www.qproofs.com/ (Dead)
---
Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':
https://qposts.online/
---
Q Research
Research and discussion about Q's crumbs
https://8kun.top/index.html
---
http://we-go-all.net/q.html (Dead)
https://www.qanon.pub/
https://www.qanon.news/
---
The Patriot Hour
Published February 22, 2022
1,853 Views
https://rumble.com/vvj8qt-when-fake-news-hits-you.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
When The Fake News Smacks You Upside The Head.
Welcome to the Global War
-------------------------
Q intel drops:
https://bit.ly/2QUTFrb (Dead)
https://qmap.pub/ (Dead)
---
Q proofs:
https://bit.ly/2FTZqPC (Dead)
https://www.qproofs.com/ (Dead)
---
Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':
https://qposts.online/
---
Q Research
Research and discussion about Q's crumbs
https://8kun.top/index.html
---
http://we-go-all.net/q.html (Dead)
https://www.qanon.pub/
https://www.qanon.news/
---
The Patriot Hour
Published February 22, 2022
1,853 Views
https://rumble.com/vvj8qt-when-fake-news-hits-you.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
Keywords
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