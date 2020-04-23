Covid`19 How Soon We Forget- Same Playbook,Different Virus

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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, puts SARS-CoV2 pandemic into perspective. "We are watching the same hysteria, the same fear-mongering, the same low death rates. And this time, we may even have a medication, hydroxychloroquine, that eliminates the severe symptoms quickly. Get involved in preserving your right to refuse … because the vaccine is coming, even if the medications work."
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