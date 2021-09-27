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INDOCTORNATION - The Plandemic Exposed!
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175 views • September 27, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/indoctronation-the-plandemic-exposed/
Join us for a free screening of the movie Indoctornation, listen to the live interview with Director Mikki Willis, then decide for yourself if these vaccines are as safe and effective as advertised by their manufacturers.
In 2020 well known and much respected Filmmaker/Director Mikki Willis decided to take on a new project; to investigate the facts behind the Covid-19 plandemic that was knee capping the U.S. economy and making normal life impossible worldwide. What he discovered during his investigation was extremely alarming; changing his professional life in ways that he could never have foresee.
The first installment of PLANDEMIC, a 26 minute documentary featuring celebrated virologist Judy Mikovits, has been seen by over one billion people worldwide, setting a historic record. The premiere of PLANDEMIC 2 (aka INDOCTORNATION) featuring white collar crime investigator, Dr. David Martin, also set a world record with 2 million viewers attending the global livestream.
Free men and women have the "right to choose" what is injected into our bodies and must learn to refuse to comply with illegal mandates.
Join us for a free screening of the movie Indoctornation, listen to the live interview with Director Mikki Willis, then decide for yourself if these vaccines are as safe and effective as advertised by their manufacturers.
In 2020 well known and much respected Filmmaker/Director Mikki Willis decided to take on a new project; to investigate the facts behind the Covid-19 plandemic that was knee capping the U.S. economy and making normal life impossible worldwide. What he discovered during his investigation was extremely alarming; changing his professional life in ways that he could never have foresee.
The first installment of PLANDEMIC, a 26 minute documentary featuring celebrated virologist Judy Mikovits, has been seen by over one billion people worldwide, setting a historic record. The premiere of PLANDEMIC 2 (aka INDOCTORNATION) featuring white collar crime investigator, Dr. David Martin, also set a world record with 2 million viewers attending the global livestream.
Free men and women have the "right to choose" what is injected into our bodies and must learn to refuse to comply with illegal mandates.
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