11/30/2025

Ezra 4:1-5 The Wicked Will Oppose God

Intro: The book of Ezra does not specifically name its author. The tradition is that the scribe Ezra wrote the book of Ezra. Ezra first appears on the scene in chapter 7, and the author of the book of Ezra switches from writing in the third person to first person in chapter 8. This would lends credibility to Ezra’s being the author. The Book of Ezra was likely written between 460 and 440 B.C. The Book of Ezra is devoted to events occurring in the land of Israel at the time of the return from the Babylonian captivity and subsequent years, covering a period of approximately one century, beginning in 538 B.C.

The emphasis in Ezra is on the rebuilding of the Temple. The book contains extensive genealogical records, principally for the purpose of establishing the claims to the priesthood on the part of the descendants of Aaron. Chapters 1-6—The First Return under Zerubbabel, and the Building of the Second Temple.

The Book of Ezra covers the return from captivity to rebuild the Temple up to the decree of Artaxerxes, the event covered at the beginning of the Book of Nehemiah. Haggai was the main prophet in the day of Ezra, and Zechariah was the prophet in the day of Nehemiah.

The opposition of the adversaries of God to the rebuilding of the temple displays a pattern that is typical of that of the enemy of our souls. Satan uses those who would appear to be in sync with God’s purposes to deceive us and attempt to thwart God’s plans and they never give up and they never take a break.