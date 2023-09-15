Hofbrau Oktoberfestbier Mini Keg Carbonation Test: Day 6

6 days in and pushing past the halfway mark. She is showing signs of being aged out. Carbonation is light, the pour is slow and she isn't long for this world. We'll do one more tonight and I'll see if I finish her off or dedicate her to the brothers that aren't here. Thanks for coming by, Big 3 folks! Prost ! E. I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015 https://parler.com/BeerandGear/ https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

