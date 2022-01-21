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Reclaim Your SELF
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33 views • January 21, 2022
Many people that are seeking to fill an empty void in their lives end up giving themselves away. They give away their personal power in exchange for temporary rewards which satisfy the surface at most. These rewards may be material, money, even relationships that tend to become dependency based. All the while, the emptiness they seek to fill is purely internal. It’s the inner core of what makes each of us unique individuals. In order to attain any true and lasting fulfillment, we must stop giving ourselves away and reclaim what is truly ours - the SELF. This is key to all self building, self strengthening and regaining control of your life through self esteem.
Learn more at http://feeldifferent.com
Learn more at http://feeldifferent.com
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