Propaganda Anti-Semitic Anti-Christ The Best System : End-Times Last-Days Food shortages, ammo shortages, political violence, world war, and financial

Food shortages, ammo shortages, political violence, world war, and financial instability are at the top of the list for today’s TruNews. It’s starting to look like the last days.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/12/2023
