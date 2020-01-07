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Silent Epidemic; The Untold Story of Vaccines - Movie - directed by Gary Null (MIRRORED)
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1131 views • January 07, 2020
Silent Epidemic; The Untold Story of Vaccines - Movie - directed by Gary Null (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Gary Null at:-
https://youtu.be/lJGyN3gCsBg
Silent Epidemic, by award winning film director Gary Null, is the first documentary to investigate thoroughly the true medical record and the historical evidence about vaccine marvels. Conventional medicine has herald the invention of vaccines as a miracle of modern science. It claims that vaccines have been proven to prevent and eradicate infectious diseases. We are told that vaccines are safe and effective, and that "herd immunity" can be achieved if a high percentage of a population is vaccinated. However, does the science support these claims and what are the untold consequences?
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People & Blogs
Mirrored from YouTube channel Gary Null at:-
https://youtu.be/lJGyN3gCsBg
Silent Epidemic, by award winning film director Gary Null, is the first documentary to investigate thoroughly the true medical record and the historical evidence about vaccine marvels. Conventional medicine has herald the invention of vaccines as a miracle of modern science. It claims that vaccines have been proven to prevent and eradicate infectious diseases. We are told that vaccines are safe and effective, and that "herd immunity" can be achieved if a high percentage of a population is vaccinated. However, does the science support these claims and what are the untold consequences?
Category
People & Blogs
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