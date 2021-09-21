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Five in Ten 9/22/21: La Palma Volcano Sends Rivers of Lava Toward the Sea
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21 views • September 21, 2021
The Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands continues to erupt, spewing 20-foot high rivers of lava towards the sea. Experts fear that when the lava hits the water it will produce explosions and clouds of toxic gas.
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5) AUKUS Deal Angers China, France; 4) Israel assassinates Iran’s top nuclear scientist with remote-controlled machine gun; 3) Canary Islands volcano continues to erupt; 2) Democrats in Congress want to bail out local newspapers while Democrat voters increasingly support censorship; 1) Canadian professor fights the hierarchy by refusing to use capital letters.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) AUKUS Deal Angers China, France; 4) Israel assassinates Iran’s top nuclear scientist with remote-controlled machine gun; 3) Canary Islands volcano continues to erupt; 2) Democrats in Congress want to bail out local newspapers while Democrat voters increasingly support censorship; 1) Canadian professor fights the hierarchy by refusing to use capital letters.
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