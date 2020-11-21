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Best & Taylor Intel (11/20/2020) | Election: ‘Something Big is Stirring in the Background’ — Zombie Va666ine? — Mark of the Beast?
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71 views • November 21, 2020
Trump, Biden, Demons, Fallen Ones, War, China, Israel, Russia, Iran, Chicago Paranormal, Earth Changes…
"As the Matrix Turns" could be a national TV Serial as the world goes ever deeper into chaos driven by propaganda on all major news media with rare exception. Problem is, it is all designed to keep you focused upon what is happening INSIDE THE MATRIX. when Jesus commanded everyone to LEAVE THE MATRIX and ESCAPE, but only a FEW are heeding that advice. Meanwhile, Fox News continues to betray Trump followers, even Tucker says basically that the Trump legal team claims are suspect! Then we have Biden slipping ever deeper into dementia, and so Harris will most likely be the woman who rides the Beast unless Trump can pull a rabbit out of the hat. Paranormal Mothman events in Chicago may be an evil omen for a major earthquake to strike the mid-west, more fireballs, Earth Changes abound but most if it is not reported and more… but I don’t want to be censored… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
"As the Matrix Turns" could be a national TV Serial as the world goes ever deeper into chaos driven by propaganda on all major news media with rare exception. Problem is, it is all designed to keep you focused upon what is happening INSIDE THE MATRIX. when Jesus commanded everyone to LEAVE THE MATRIX and ESCAPE, but only a FEW are heeding that advice. Meanwhile, Fox News continues to betray Trump followers, even Tucker says basically that the Trump legal team claims are suspect! Then we have Biden slipping ever deeper into dementia, and so Harris will most likely be the woman who rides the Beast unless Trump can pull a rabbit out of the hat. Paranormal Mothman events in Chicago may be an evil omen for a major earthquake to strike the mid-west, more fireballs, Earth Changes abound but most if it is not reported and more… but I don’t want to be censored… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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