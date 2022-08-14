Limited Shrinking Internet

Purpose: To push everyone over to social media.

3:03 Disturbing Proof They're Quietly Deleting the Internet

:28 Where Did the Rest of the Internet Go - Truth Stream Media

1:58 Where Did the Rest of the Internet Go

3:01 Where Did the Rest of the Internet Go

1:22 Where Did the Rest of the Internet Go

5 clips, 9:53.

vimeo.com/truthstreammedia

bitchute.com/truthstreammedia

odysee.com/@truthstreammedia

youtube.com/c/TRUTHstreammedia/videos





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