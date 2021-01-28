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Tulsi Gabbard calls out Schiff, Brennan | REACTION
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70 views • January 28, 2021
Former Representative and former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard told her supporters that political figures like Adam Schiff and John Brennan are true 'domestic enemies' to the US. Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo breaks down her words and what those men and other lawmakers desire for the nation.
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