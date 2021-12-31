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DIY Spring Speed Bag I hadn't hit in yrs.
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104 views • December 31, 2021
Short clip from last spring to record about not uploading weight training vids because of my new inguinal hernia and saw my old DIY Martial Arts equipment that I hadn't used in yrs . So I did what a teacher does ... I demonstrated on the speed bag a little. Hernia wasn't happy. No big deal its more annoying now than sore after 8 months. I'll get it fixed someday but not now with all the madness in the Hospitals. Anyhow, I tried some slow motion special effects , LOL !
And Hit the Like Button ! It ain't gonna kill ya !
And Hit the Like Button ! It ain't gonna kill ya !
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