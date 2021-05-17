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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 5-17-2021 Another Pastor Arrested In Calgary!
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20 views • May 17, 2021
The 3rd Pastor has been arrested in Canada for holding services! All Pastors, Priests Rabbis And anyone else in the church need to stand up and open up now! Fight this or there will be no one left to keep the churches open!
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Article Links:
https://globalnews.ca/news/7867197/calgary-pastor-tim-stephens-covid-19/
https://newspunch.com/government-scientists-admit-using-totalitarian-fear-tactics-during-pandemic-to-control-people/
https://mobile.twitter.com/wef/status/1394348272190468096/photo/1
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/no-relief-in-sight-food-prices-will-continue-to-go-up/
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/h/hyperinflation.asp
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http://cdn.christianitydaily.com/data/images/full/7879/pastor-tim-stephens.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://globalnews.ca/news/7867197/calgary-pastor-tim-stephens-covid-19/
https://newspunch.com/government-scientists-admit-using-totalitarian-fear-tactics-during-pandemic-to-control-people/
https://mobile.twitter.com/wef/status/1394348272190468096/photo/1
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/no-relief-in-sight-food-prices-will-continue-to-go-up/
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/h/hyperinflation.asp
Thumbnail Link:
http://cdn.christianitydaily.com/data/images/full/7879/pastor-tim-stephens.jpg
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