Your Body Can Heal Itself! Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:25- Can you reverse gingivitis?
00:03:13- What do you do to help a 22-week pregnant stressed woman from miscarrying?
00:06:00- I’ve just been told I’m nearly diabetic. But I have hyperaldosteronism. Aldosterone reduces insulin production, for reasons I don’t yet understand, so that’s different from insulin resistance. I have bilateral hyperplasia and take meds to block the receptor site for aldosterone. What will address my adrenal hyperplasia? I’m on a gluten-free, sugar-free, low-carb diet.
00:11:02- I can't get sufficient rest because I'm up 3-5 times per night to satisfy bathroom calls. Problems with kidney & bladder stones. I have recently had some removed via surgical procedure. Taking Flomax as I have BPH. So my body is missing the rest. It needs to heal itself, and I don't know what to do about it. I refuse to succumb to drugging myself to sleep!
00:16:01- Doctors have me on BHRT for low testosterone and told me my body will never make it again. I’m only 35, so now I’m not sure just how accurate they are after one blood test. Much less, just how much should I listen to them?