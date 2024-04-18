Create New Account
How Can A Dog Climb Up The Wall? I Before & After Ep 102
High Hopes
3152 Subscribers
43 views
Published Yesterday

Kritter Klub


Apr 17, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


This dog's hobby is to run away from the house. However, the dog runs away by... climbing up the wall?! How can this be possible? Find out how to change her behavior in the video!


#Kritterklub #dogvideo #dog #beforeandafter


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srMgGx6kNoA

Keywords
walldogbehaviorclimbruns awaykritter klub

