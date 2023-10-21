Create New Account
MP Andrew Bridgen Parliamentary Speech On Excess Deaths, 20th October 2023
MIRRORED from Dr. John Campbell

20 Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97qRUqYLNu0&ab_channel=Dr.JohnCampbell

If you live in the UK, you can contact your MP using this link, https://www.parliament.uk/get-involved/contact-an-mp-or-lord/contact-your-mp/


Watch the debate live, https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/00961342-e42c-431c-b26b-fda858dba69b

covid vaccineexcess deathsmp andrew bridgenparliamentary speech

