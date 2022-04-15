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German Emergency Services Demand Suspension of Covid "Vaccine" Mandates After Terrifying Rise in Heart Attacks and Strokes
JD Rucker
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537 views • April 15, 2022
Sponsor: https://freedomfirst.tv

It's extremely challenging to get accurate medical data in the United States, especially as it pertains to emergency services. The various databases and tracking services have been conspicuously late in reporting ever since Covid-19 hit the world. A conspiracy-minded person might come to the conclusion that our government is trying to hide something from us.

They would be correct in coming to that conclusion.

In Germany, there is better tracking and a new report raises serious questions about the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccines. As expected, neither the German government nor their corporate media apparatus are raiding those questions, but the people responding to emergencies are calling for a suspension of vaccine mandates after a new report shows a dramatic increase in heart problems and strokes ever since the jabs were rolled out.

The report, which compared data from 2018 through the end of 2021, is extremely telling. Compared to the 2018/19 average, there was a massive increase of 31.2 percent for heart problems and 27.4 percent for strokes. This is more than double the increase in 2020 before the vaccines were unleashed on the world.
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vaccinespreppingpodcastpreppersheart problemsgermanyadverse reactionscoronaviruscovid-19the midnight sentinel
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