[Jan 7, 2015] No other incursions of angels ever took place (3.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]
24 views
channel image
Rob Skiba
Published a day ago |

Once again, I show how Scripture clearly reveals the origin of the post-Flood Nephilim. All we have to do is simply believe it.


That said, I believe Noah and ALL THREE of his sons were pure in their genetics. Since the men are all pure and since ALL post-Flood giants trace back to their families (with no mention of any angels), the only logical conclusion I believe we can come to is that the 3 wives must have had genetic "issues" due to the corruption of ALL flesh, which took place in Gen. 6:12. For more on that, please see: http://youtu.be/9pKNRy5lnqQ


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


