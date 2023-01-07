[Jan 7, 2015] No other incursions of angels ever took place (3.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

Once again, I show how Scripture clearly reveals the origin of the post-Flood Nephilim. All we have to do is simply believe it.
That said, I believe Noah and ALL THREE of his sons were pure in their genetics. Since the men are all pure and since ALL post-Flood giants trace back to their families (with no mention of any angels), the only logical conclusion I believe we can come to is that the 3 wives must have had genetic "issues" due to the corruption of ALL flesh, which took place in Gen. 6:12. For more on that, please see: http://youtu.be/9pKNRy5lnqQ
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.