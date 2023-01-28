Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 27 - Rybar - map, music, text.

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 27

▪️Ukrainian forces made another attempt to attack in the Lyman area, attacking the positions of the Russian Armed Forces using armored vehicles.

However, under a dense fire of Russian artillery, the AFU offensive failed, and the enemy retreated to its initial positions.

▪️Wagner PMC units continue to move towards Rozdolivka and Mykolaivka to the northeast of Soledar.





The advancing forces are supported by the Russian Armed Forces artillery that is carrying out massive strikes on the Ukrainian positions in the area.





▪️Russian units expanded their control zone near Klishchiivka along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbass Canal.





After pushing through the Ukrainian defense, the Wagner PMC’s troops are moving towards the villages of Krasne and Stupochky in order to cut off the AFU grouping from the road to Kostyantynivka.





▪️Ukrainian units shelled the DPR capital and nearby towns once again.





One of the enemy's strikes hit the busy Donetsk-Makiivka highway, but casualties were avoided.





▪️Russian troops continue mopping up the southeastern suburbs of Vuhledar from enemy forces.





The AFU command redeployed reinforcements to the town from other directions, making it difficult for the Russian Armed Forces to advance further.





▪️In anticipation of a possible Russian Armed Forces’ offensive on Orikhiv, active artillery preparations are underway along the entire front line.





Russian sabotage groups go deep into enemy territory and provide describing targets for artillery crews.





▪️Artillery duels along the line of contact continue in the Kherson region.





The Russian Armed Forces carried out several strikes on the AFU facilities in and near Kherson, while the enemy shelled Oleshky.

#digest #Russia #Ukraine #video

@rybar