Situation Update, Aug 8, 2022 - Inflation "Reduction" bill to unleash TAX TERRORISM upon the American people

Accelerating the total destruction of America — exactly as planned — Democrats gleefully passed the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” that even Bernie Sanders says won’t reduce inflation. Because inflation is the product of an expanded money supply — see Inflation.news to stay informed — this massive government spending bill will only increase inflation while handing out hundreds of billions of dollars to the green

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-08-inflation-reduction-bill-to-unleash-tax-terrorism-upon-the-american-people.html









0:00 Vaccines

15:30 TAX TERRORISM

20:20 Child Abuse

23:05 CDC

29:20 iRobot

35:10 Good News

59:50 Big News

1:05:40 War





- New "Inflation Reduction Act" DOUBLES number of IRS agents, unleashing TAX TERRORISM upon the American people (middle class).

- New report concludes covid-19 was CCP biological warfare to destroy America.

- When vaccinated people get covid, they double down on STUPID and ask for yet more covid #vaccines .

- Amazon buys iRobot (Roomba), giving them MAPS to the INSIDE of your house. (And battle robot tech...)

- Beyond Meat sales plunge as the fake meat is REJECTED by McDonald's, Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and more

- CDC tells homosexual men to masturbate six feet apart to stop the spread of #monkeypox . What happens at five feet apart?







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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