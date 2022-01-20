© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lourdes Relloso, psicóloga clínica y escritora describe los 4 pasos que han seguido para generar una psicosis colectiva. Pasos que han seguido uno por uno a lo largo de esta pandemia.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 20, 2022
Lourdes Relloso, psicóloga clínica y escritora describe los 4 pasos que han seguido para generar una psicosis colectiva. Pasos que han seguido uno por uno a lo largo de esta pandemia.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.