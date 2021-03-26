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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Weekly Report for 2021 Newsletter 12: March 25, 2021
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945 views • March 26, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Links Used in Terral’s Black Star Weekly Report Video (03.25.2021):
Disney World Facial Recognition: https://www.technocracy.news/disney-world-trials-facial-recognition-at-magic-kingdom/
--
Guatemala volcano: https://youtu.be/RO2-vHFOsbI
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Volcanic plume hovers over Lake Michigan: https://www.kansascity.com/news/nation-world/national/article249707118.html
--
Weather Specialists Baffled: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/anomalous-cold-weather-snow-spring-world-video.html
--
Malibu, Venice and Long Beach, get ready: https://www.latimes.com/projects/la-tsunami-maps-tracking-risk-california-coast/
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The southern part of the San Andreas fault is moving a lot faster than previously thought: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/san-andreas-fault-is-moving-a-lot-faster-than-previously-thought.html
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Multiple Destroyers Were Swarmed by Mysterious 'Drones' Off California: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/39913/multiple-destroyers-were-swarmed-by-mysterious-drones-off-california-over-numerous-nights
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Israeli Cargo Ship Struck by Iranian Missile in Arabian Sea: https://youtu.be/_pAIzGhwtZY
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https://headlineusa.com/army-dumbs-down-fitness-test-in-effort-to-make-it-gender-neutral/
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https://www.brighteon.com/d67c4a73-bf80-47a9-b367-02c46a1b09b5
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https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-vaccine-access-safety-c64b38c09a71bcedc76e7e16349e7652
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https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/egon-von-greyerz/why-buy-gold-when-there-is-bitcoin-tesla/
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https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicksibilla/2021/03/23/biden-administration-urges-supreme-court-to-let-cops-enter-homes-and-seize-guns-without-a-warrant/
--
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/03/25/the-morning-briefing-harris-takes-over-border-mess-as-biden-carries-out-perfect-bloodless-coup-against-himself-n1434728
https://headlineusa.com/ariz-gov-slams-biden-for-putting-harris-in-charge-of-border-crisis/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kamala-harris-dodged-sanctuary-state-debate_n_5d07e5eae4b0953278386959
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https://apnews.com/article/cargo-ship-stuck-suez-canal-egypt-d8b6696716ab45794cba583ecf0e4001
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https://youtu.be/gqC8angshTs
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https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/how-many-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-are-acceptable/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/lockdown-strategies-the-intentional-re-feudalization-of-england/
--
https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2021/03/25/north-korea-lockdown-as-a-strategy-n1434528
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/3964-dead-162610-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/2-men-dead-at-senior-care-home-following-experimental-pfizer-covid-injections-as-australia-begins-covid-shots/
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-denmark-health-coronavirus-pandemic-5ba4b9e4fcd8adbef9673f1e4c95f016
--
https://apnews.com/article/iceland-reykjavik-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-f501bba56977f34d0154019e68a188b6
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https://apnews.com/article/brazil-jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-pandemic-9eeadec9835665c5937ffac507a42b9a
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https://apnews.com/article/americans-coronavirus-ending-e311cadbb86f7165e7d21498548c1768
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-origin-1-report-4-theories-who-478237854902672ac53ab6d9dbfe59ec
--
https://youtu.be/QJV19GTSNBQ
https://johnplatinumgoss.com/2020/12/16/dr-john-campbell-a-danger-to-all/
https://johnplatinumgoss.com/
--
https://youtu.be/_wpMgYjZOOw
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Links Used in Terral’s Black Star Weekly Report Video (03.25.2021):
Disney World Facial Recognition: https://www.technocracy.news/disney-world-trials-facial-recognition-at-magic-kingdom/
--
Guatemala volcano: https://youtu.be/RO2-vHFOsbI
--
Volcanic plume hovers over Lake Michigan: https://www.kansascity.com/news/nation-world/national/article249707118.html
--
Weather Specialists Baffled: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/anomalous-cold-weather-snow-spring-world-video.html
--
Malibu, Venice and Long Beach, get ready: https://www.latimes.com/projects/la-tsunami-maps-tracking-risk-california-coast/
--
The southern part of the San Andreas fault is moving a lot faster than previously thought: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/san-andreas-fault-is-moving-a-lot-faster-than-previously-thought.html
--
Multiple Destroyers Were Swarmed by Mysterious 'Drones' Off California: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/39913/multiple-destroyers-were-swarmed-by-mysterious-drones-off-california-over-numerous-nights
--
Israeli Cargo Ship Struck by Iranian Missile in Arabian Sea: https://youtu.be/_pAIzGhwtZY
--
https://headlineusa.com/army-dumbs-down-fitness-test-in-effort-to-make-it-gender-neutral/
--
https://www.brighteon.com/d67c4a73-bf80-47a9-b367-02c46a1b09b5
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-vaccine-access-safety-c64b38c09a71bcedc76e7e16349e7652
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/egon-von-greyerz/why-buy-gold-when-there-is-bitcoin-tesla/
--
https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicksibilla/2021/03/23/biden-administration-urges-supreme-court-to-let-cops-enter-homes-and-seize-guns-without-a-warrant/
--
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/03/25/the-morning-briefing-harris-takes-over-border-mess-as-biden-carries-out-perfect-bloodless-coup-against-himself-n1434728
https://headlineusa.com/ariz-gov-slams-biden-for-putting-harris-in-charge-of-border-crisis/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kamala-harris-dodged-sanctuary-state-debate_n_5d07e5eae4b0953278386959
--
https://apnews.com/article/cargo-ship-stuck-suez-canal-egypt-d8b6696716ab45794cba583ecf0e4001
--
https://youtu.be/gqC8angshTs
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/how-many-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-are-acceptable/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/lockdown-strategies-the-intentional-re-feudalization-of-england/
--
https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2021/03/25/north-korea-lockdown-as-a-strategy-n1434528
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/3964-dead-162610-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/2-men-dead-at-senior-care-home-following-experimental-pfizer-covid-injections-as-australia-begins-covid-shots/
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-denmark-health-coronavirus-pandemic-5ba4b9e4fcd8adbef9673f1e4c95f016
--
https://apnews.com/article/iceland-reykjavik-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-f501bba56977f34d0154019e68a188b6
--
https://apnews.com/article/brazil-jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-pandemic-9eeadec9835665c5937ffac507a42b9a
--
https://apnews.com/article/americans-coronavirus-ending-e311cadbb86f7165e7d21498548c1768
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-origin-1-report-4-theories-who-478237854902672ac53ab6d9dbfe59ec
--
https://youtu.be/QJV19GTSNBQ
https://johnplatinumgoss.com/2020/12/16/dr-john-campbell-a-danger-to-all/
https://johnplatinumgoss.com/
--
https://youtu.be/_wpMgYjZOOw
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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