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Man Who Fled Communist Tyranny Warns America: Watch Out!
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1536 views • June 22, 2021
Peter Vodenka barely escaped from Communist-ruled Czechoslovakia with his wife and two children, fleeing one night holding his little child in his arms as he ran through the rain from Yugoslavia into Austria with Communist guards and dogs in hot pursuit. After some time in a refuge camp he settled in North Dakota and could not believe the incredible freedom enjoyed by Americans. But in this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman from the Red Pill Expo, Vodenka warns America that if it's not careful, the horrors he lived through in Europe will be coming to America in the not-too-distant future. He urges everyone to get involved in the fight for freedom, because there is no place left to run to.
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