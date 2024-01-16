You're Being Royally F*cked by Lectins! 🍅 Diet Hacker Book Review "The Plant Paradox"

And you're probably saying, what the heck is a lectin?
They are microscopic instruments of violence yielded in the 400-million-year-old cold war between the animal kingdom (us included), bugs, and plants.
You might be saying...
Wait a minute! I remember when plants were healthy, now you're saying they're unhealthy - is this a Mandela effect?
No, it's not a Mandela effect, it's an effect of the really awful state of the mainstream understanding of nutrition and of the progress of nutrition science out of the “ diet dark age" that has characterized the standard western diet for about the past half-century. Please disabuse yourself of the notion that eating vegetables and fruit is universally "healthy" just because they are plants and plants are nicer than animals. Plants are in a fight for their lives just like everything else on this planet.
7:00 Autoimmune disease is downstream from Lectins
9:32 Lectins royally f*ck your gut
10:40 Lectin-rife foods to avoid
15:34 Grains royally f*ck you
22:26 Cows royally f*ck you
24:20 Chicken royally f*cks you
25:22 Legumes royally f*ck you
26:34 Antibiotics royally f*ck you
33:44 (More than just a little) protein royally f*cks you
41:35 Eating seasonally
44:55 Ancestral eating
51:43 What to eat…
56:34 Thou shalt pressure cook!
1:01:31 Thou shalt fast
1:02:22 The evidence
1:06:36 The Plant Paradox Program
