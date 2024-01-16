Create New Account
You're Being Royally F*cked by Lectins! 🍅 Diet Hacker Book Review "The Plant Paradox"
jroseland
Published a day ago

And you're probably saying, what the heck is a lectin?

They are microscopic instruments of violence yielded in the 400-million-year-old cold war between the animal kingdom (us included), bugs, and plants.

You might be saying...

Wait a minute! I remember when plants were healthy, now you're saying they're unhealthy - is this a Mandela effect?

No, it's not a Mandela effect, it's an effect of the really awful state of the mainstream understanding of nutrition and of the progress of nutrition science out of the “ diet dark age" that has characterized the standard western diet for about the past half-century. Please disabuse yourself of the notion that eating vegetables and fruit is universally "healthy" just because they are plants and plants are nicer than animals. Plants are in a fight for their lives just like everything else on this planet.


7:00 Autoimmune disease is downstream from Lectins

9:32 Lectins royally f*ck your gut

10:40 Lectin-rife foods to avoid

15:34 Grains royally f*ck you

22:26 Cows royally f*ck you

24:20 Chicken royally f*cks you

25:22 Legumes royally f*ck you

26:34 Antibiotics royally f*ck you

33:44 (More than just a little) protein royally f*cks you

41:35 Eating seasonally

44:55 Ancestral eating

51:43 What to eat…

56:34 Thou shalt pressure cook!

1:01:31 Thou shalt fast

1:02:22 The evidence

1:06:36 The Plant Paradox Program


Read Review 🔖 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/656-plant-paradox

Order 💲 Book

https://amzn.to/3ngQDvR


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


healthantibioticsleaky gutfoodsproteinbook reviewcarnivore dietcookingautoimmune diseasepaleo dietlimitless mindsetlectinsthe plant paradoxsteven gundryancestral diet

