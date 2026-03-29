Read Hitler's Atrocities in 1933 as a Teen... And NO ONE Believed Me (1930s Poland)

As a high school student in 1930s Poland, I became the head of the school library and started reading everything I could get my hands on.While most people dismissed the early reports coming out of Germany, I took them deadly seriously.In this raw and chilling episode, I reveal how I watched Hitler rise to power in 1933, followed the rapid build-up of German armament, and tracked the horrifying atrocities that began almost immediately — not just against Jews, but against disabled people, the mentally ill, political opponents, homosexuals, and anyone labeled “non-German.”I tell the story of the first concentration camps like Dachau (long before Auschwitz), and how antisemitism was already loud and dangerous in Poland at the time.This was also the year I finished high school and received my certificate of maturity — the document that would open the doors to university... just as Europe stood on the brink of catastrophe.A personal, eyewitness account from interwar Poland that almost no one talks about today.If you’re interested in real history, the rise of Nazism, pre-WWII Europe, or forgotten teenage memories from the 1930s — you need to watch this.#1930sPoland #Hitler1933 #ConcentrationCamps #RiseOfNazism #PolishHistory #PreWWII



