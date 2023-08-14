Create New Account
Night Walkers
Published Yesterday

Dogs and Cats love murdering mice. They take pleasure in it. It is the highlight of their day. 

Not like me, I am a natural lover.


It is their job to do the killing of mice. Dog enjoys the chase but I think the cat likes to torture. 

