Funeral Services for Nutrition Brought to You by Fake Food, plusz Who is Dr. WHO - 2023-02-28

Live With Your Brain Turned On
Published 17 hours ago
Live With Your Brain Turned On for 2023-02-28

Big Brother is delivering the death blow to nutrition ultimately leading to many early funerals and poor health. 

The World Health Organization wants to be the doctor for the world -- Dr. WHO -- and they are not asking for permission, they  are just planning to declare it.

Show notes available at the Live With Your Brain Turned On substack page

health politics science technology religion intelligent design

