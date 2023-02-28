Funeral Services for Nutrition Brought to You by Fake Food, plusz Who is Dr. WHO - 2023-02-28

Live With Your Brain Turned On for 2023-02-28



Funeral Services for Nutrition Brought to You by Fake Food, plus Who is Dr. WHO

Big Brother is delivering the death blow to nutrition ultimately leading to many early funerals and poor health.

The World Health Organization wants to be the doctor for the world -- Dr. WHO -- and they are not asking for permission, they are just planning to declare it.

