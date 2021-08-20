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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-20
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40 views • August 20, 2021
NEW MEXICO is being destroyed by our tyrant in chief MLG who doesn't deserve to have her name spoken because she has done nothing to deserve being remembered for. Now she is getting ready to lock us up again with her new orders to mask us up again. We allow this and we will find our freedoms gond. She is at it again.
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