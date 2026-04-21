Iranian nurse whose video rescuing newborn infants after the US–Israeli bombing of a hospital went viral

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"The parents thought their children were under the rubble"
Interview with the Iranian nurse whose video rescuing infants after the US–Israeli bombing of a hospital went viral.
Iranian Heroism Vs American-Israeli barbarism:
Iranian nurses risk their lives to save infants during US-Israeli bombing of hospitals in Iran.