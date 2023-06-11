"THE LAST FULL MEASURE" - a Featured Substack by Lt. Colonel Darin Gaub (ret.)

(Original Air Date: Memorial Day 2023 @LibertyCowgirlNation on Rumble)
LT. COLONEL DARIN GAUB (ret.) - Substack - "THE LAST FULL MEASURE".....Thank you to all the brave women and men of our Armed Forces, past, present and future.....WE THE PEOPLE are forever grateful for your service and sacrifice in fighting for freedom all over the world. Our hearts and prayers are with you and your family, friends and colleagues. A special thank you to Lt. Col. Darin Gaub (ret.) for allowing us to share this on our channel.
