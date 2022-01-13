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ALL OF THE HOSPITAL INTAKE IS 100% DOUBLE JABBED WITH COVID GOF SPIKE BIO-WEAPON NO UNJABBED AS THEY ARE IMMUNE WITH SUPER IMMUNITY! - JABBED VICTIMS LOOSE 60% OF THERE NATURAL DEFENCES EVERY MONTH!
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60 views • January 13, 2022
ALL OF THE HOSPITAL INTAKE IS 100% DOUBLE JABBED
Robin Monotti Graziadei Questions Human Rights Violations At The UK National Commission For UNESCO - https://www.brighteon.com/9b2ad1f7-6185-47ac-a400-e10467f7f74c
Vaccines and boosters destroy the immune system. - https://www.brighteon.com/8ffcd97c-e3e8-4e6e-a881-3c4fb1e7e873
Robin Monotti Graziadei Questions Human Rights Violations At The UK National Commission For UNESCO - https://www.brighteon.com/9b2ad1f7-6185-47ac-a400-e10467f7f74c
Vaccines and boosters destroy the immune system. - https://www.brighteon.com/8ffcd97c-e3e8-4e6e-a881-3c4fb1e7e873
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